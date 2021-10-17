SUNDAY REWIND: Smith, offensive line earn Wells' praise after Kansas win

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells held a Zoom session with local media on Sunday to chat about the Red Raiders’ 41-14 victory at Kansas. Here are some takeaways:

SPREADING THE LOVE

with a 38-0 lead after three quarters, Wells and his coaches were able to insert several second- and third-string players for the final 15 minutes. The Jayhawks managed to hang up a pair of touchdowns in that timeframe, but Wells liked the notion of getting reserves some playing time.

“From an injury and health standpoint, it was good to get (the starters) out and not have to play to the wire,” Wells said. “It was an opportunity for some young guys to play late in the game. They’ve practiced hard to get those reps on game day -- some performed OK and some wish they had those reps back. They need to understand the seriousness of those reps. Those are important reps in their development.”

OFFENSIVE LINE PRAISE

Wells liked what he saw from the offensive line, which again featured some shuffling as the game wore on. The Red Raiders ran for 244 yards in the victory and neither Henry Colombi nor Donovan Smith had to deal with much pressure on pass plays.

“The o-line has played pretty good the last month,” Wells said. “They’ve played fairly well the last several weeks – they’ve protected Henry and we have run the ball well.”