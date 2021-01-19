RedRaiderSports - "Sleeper of the Year" Dixon Hudson is ready to shine

"Trench Bullies", a camp for offensive and defensive lineman run by DFW lineman trainer Brandon Tucker, was held this past Monday and there were several standout prospects on both sides of the ball.

One of the most under-the-radar recruits in attendance was Frisco Reedy pass rusher Dixon Hudson.

How under the radar is Hudson? He played on JV this past season, and in the process put up monster stats.

According to his coach, Hudson recorded 71 tackles, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and he also had a safety. All of that production and his effort earned him the 'Sleeper of the Year' award.

A quick look at his tape will tell you Hudson's story. On one play Hudson will come off the edge and use his speed to chase down the quarterback, and on the next he will overpower the offensive lineman using his bull rush. Hudson really does it all, and will now look to take his talents to the next level as a junior.

Shortly following the camp, Hudson picked up a follow on Twitter from UTEP running back coach Barrick Nealy.

It's still early in Hudson's recruiting process, but with a big year ahead he is a definite name to keep an eye on moving forward.