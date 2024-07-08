Six questions for Texas Tech’s Big 12 Media Day participants
The unofficial beginning of the 2024 football season is on the horizon with the Big 12 Media Days set to kick off Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the two-day format, Texas Tech is slated to participate in its rounds on the opening day, sending five players and head coach Joey McGuire to entertain the media. With this in mind, let’s dive into six questions for each of the Red Raider attendees.
QB Behren Morton - What is his true potential?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news