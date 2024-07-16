Simulating Texas Tech’s season using EA Sports College Football 25
Fans of the sport all across the country have been fed with the early access release of EA Sports College Football 25 video game Monday.
Texas Tech is well represented in the latest launch, with the Red Raiders featuring their new adidas uniforms in-game, as well as the South Endzone renovations being included, as well.
With the tools at our fingertips, RedRaiderSports.com decided to do a season simulation of Texas Tech’s 2024 campaign. Here are the results…
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news