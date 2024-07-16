Fans of the sport all across the country have been fed with the early access release of EA Sports College Football 25 video game Monday.

Texas Tech is well represented in the latest launch, with the Red Raiders featuring their new adidas uniforms in-game, as well as the South Endzone renovations being included, as well.

With the tools at our fingertips, RedRaiderSports.com decided to do a season simulation of Texas Tech’s 2024 campaign. Here are the results…



