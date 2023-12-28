Tyson Turner with WR coach Justin "Juice" Johnson

We caught up with Bryan (TX) High School wide receiver Tyson Turner as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him for a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Bryan Viking to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

Advertisement

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My favorite memory was my senior year when we beat Temple for the first time since 2006 because they had been our longest rival. So beating them was an incredible moment for Bryan HS in general."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"I loved going on different visits to experience all the different environments and cities."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"That my style of play reminded them of Mike Evans and Julio Jones."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"I chose Tech mainly because of the coaches and their relationships with all their players beyond the game of football. I felt that it was the place God was calling me to."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQg4oC877iP4oC877iPRXh0cmVtZWx5IEJsZXNzZWQg dG8gYmUgaW4gdGhlIHBvc2l0aW9uIHRoYXQgSeKAmW0gaW4gdG9kYXkuIFRo YW5rIHlvdSB0byB0aGUgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBzdGFmZiBmb3IgdGhlIGFtYXpp bmcgT1YuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNo RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DT0FDSEpVSUNFXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ09BQ0hKVUlDRV88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vamtidGpjXzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqa2J0 amNfNTM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFl bFdhbGRpZTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pY2hhZWxXYWxkaWUx PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVHVsbG9z P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFR1bGxvczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CSFNWaWtpbmdGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkhTVmlraW5nRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XcmVja0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3JlY2tFbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JlY3J1aXRUaGVTaGlwP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmVjcnVpdFRoZVNoaXA8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFrZV9QaXR0bWFuMTE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpha2VfUGl0dG1hbjExPC9hPiBATXZp dmFsZGlEYWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NuNXVwVmxpUmUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TbjV1cFZsaVJlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5c29u IFR1cm5lciAoQFR5c29uX1R1cm5lcjExKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5c29uX1R1cm5lcjExL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcwNDc5MTU2MDI1 Mzg5MDU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"I love the ice whites, the all-blacks, and the red and black combo."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear number 11 because I've always worn it, and it reminds me of my grandfather (there's a pretty cool story behind it)."

What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?

"I would like to travel with the team and earn a starting spot by the end of the season."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"I have to be confident and say that I would."

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any funny story with them?

"I think Coach (Juice) Johnson is definitely one of the funniest coaches."

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with…

"I couldn't see myself signing anywhere else."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams? (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc)

"For the NFL, it is the Dallas Cowboys, and for MLB, it is the Houston Astros."

What is your favorite movie or show?

"My favorite movies are the Harry Potter series, and I like the Creed movies too."

What's your favorite food or restaurant?

"My favorite restaurants are Wings-N-More and Chick-fil-A, and I like Whataburger, too."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?