What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"I'll say it was just spending each day with my teammates and having fun while it lasted."

"He's a great human being, he's been raised by good parents, I'm blessed to have coached him, and I love him."



Hear from @LFouonji & @Hartman3Clint after Loic officially committed to @TexasTechFB about the process that led to the decision: pic.twitter.com/H9WwDzStF9 — NewsWest 9 Sports (@NewsWest9Sports) November 27, 2019

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part was just going to each campus and seeing what it was all about."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"Nothing too crazy."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The biggest reasons, Tech was my first offer, they were really the first school that took interest in me. Also nowadays with the coaching staff, it just feels like a family and everything just goes good and it's a good chance for me to come in and make a difference."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Mine is all red."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear #11 because I just feel like it's the best fit for me. That's what I wore in high school."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Freshman season I want to come in, learn the plays, play hard and the best I can. Do as much as I can to help the team out. Overall same things, help the team win games and contribute every day and just get better overall."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, somewhere in there and 196 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"I'll say Julio Jones. He's the best and I look forward to watching him every time he plays."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"I would say something by Rick Ross. I don't know what song."

What is your favorite movie or Netflix show?

"I don't have a favorite, I watch too many movies and a lot of Netflix."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?