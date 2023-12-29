WR signee L.J. Johnson Jr with Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks

We caught up with Madisonville (TX) High School wide receiver L.J. Johnson Jr as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Madisonville Mustang to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My junior year when we made a deep run beating the number 1 team to go to the 3rd round in some years."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Bonding with the coaches."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"Coach never said nothing crazy."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The relationships with all the coaches and the love they showed."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"I’ll say the all black with white helmets."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"7 because I had it since I was little and it was my first number in basketball and football."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goals is to make big plays coming in as a freshman and put everybody on notice and win some Big 12 championships and make it to the playoffs."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"Me, I’m the fastest in our class and we can test that if any of the other commits think different lol."

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?

"Coach Perry, he always has a lot of energy."

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...

"Prolly Ole Miss."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"I'm a big OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.) fan I started liking him when my team drafted him."

What is your favorite movie or show?

"Fast and furious."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"Pasta and steak potatoes."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?