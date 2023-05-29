Signee Q&A with WR Kelby Valsin
We caught up with Arlington (TX) Bowie wide receiver Kelby Valsin as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Bowie Volunteer to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"It was definitely my walk-off touchdown against Plano."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"The best part is just getting to know the institutions and coaching staff."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"Nothing really was too crazy, but probably just some coaches offering to say they offered and not putting any effort in towards me."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"I loved the family environment that the fans and supporters bring to Lubbock. The coaching staff made me feel wanted and needed, and the way Tech plays on offense, my style of play is very good."
What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"My favorite combination is definitely red on red."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"If it was up to me, #8 because I have been wearing that since I can remember. But we'll see how that goes. I am just happy to be in this position that I'm in."
What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?
"In my first year, I look forward to coming in and being a sponge while competing for a big role on the offensive side and getting playing time on the field. Then, as my career goes on, I plan on being one of the most sought-after receivers to come through Tech while getting my degree, of course."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-2, 190 pounds."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"I am more of a players type of guy. My favorite player is Odell Beckham Jr."
If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?
"I would want to have dinner with Kevin Durant to pick his brain on how he invested his money off the basketball court, plus his mentality."
You get one song to play when you're running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Any song by NBA YoungBoy, but if I had to pick, it would be "Pay Me" by NBA YoungBoy."
What is your favorite movie?
"My favorite movie is Creed 3."
What is your favorite food or restaurant?
"Philly cheesesteak, but with chicken on the cheesesteak, like Charley's. They have something called the Chicken California. That is what I get."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I want to tell the fans, for the next 3-4 years, you will be getting my all, and I will make you guys happy!"