Signee Q&A with TE Trey Jackson
We caught up with Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff tight end Trey Jackson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a South Oak Cliff Bear to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"My most memorable moment was us making it to the state championship game three times."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"My favorite part of the recruiting process was visiting campuses to get a feel of the climate and culture."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"N/A"
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"The biggest reason I chose Texas Tech was because of the family oriented vibe I received from the coaches, the football program as well as the playing style."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"My favorite combo was the black helmets, red jerseys, and white pants vs Tarleton State."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"3, 6, 16, 87. I chose those numbers because I have worn 3, 6 and 16 before and I chose 87 because Travis Kelce is my favorite tight end in the league."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"My freshman goal is to learn the system and then implement it on the field. My overall goal is to be the best TE to ever come out Texas Tech and excel in the classroom as a student athlete."
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"I will say LJ or Micah."
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?
"N/A"
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...
"I really don’t know."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"My favorite NFL team is the Ravens. I don’t have any other favorite pro sports teams."
What is your favorite movie or show?
"My favorite movie is Fantastic Fox and my favorite show is The Boondocks."
What’s your favorite food or restaurant?
"My favorite food is Mexican food and my favorite restaurant is El Fenix."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I would want Tech fans to know that I am ready to put in work as a Red Raider and ready to win!"