What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

“Probably getting recognized by a lot of D-I schools. Then I would have to say making it deep into the playoffs. That was a lot of fun.”

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

“My favorite part was really taking pictures in all the different uniforms and seeing myself in a college uniform. The best part though is getting to know the coaches along this recruitment.”

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

“It’s just family. I liked it when I went down there for visits and officials. The coaches are great. I really like my position coach a lot and our head coach is just amazing.”

What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?

“I really like the throwbacks – the white helmet, red jersey, and white pants. Throwback is pretty hot, in my opinion.”

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

“It would be 24 because it’s my number at running back since I started there in high school and everything. It’s just a special number to me now. I feel good wearing it”

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

“I want to contribute, be a freshman All-American and help my team get to a bowl game as a freshman. My career I want to be a consistent running back and eventually be the starter until I graduate. I want to start a couple games my freshman year, too. That would be another goal.”

What is your current height and weight?

“I’m 5’11” and 217 pounds.”

Who is your favorite football player and why?

“Probably Marshawn Lynch. I try to idol him and he’s an all-time great.”

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive. Who would you pick?

“I would have to say my uncle Milton. He was a funny guy. We were close in our relationship and I miss him. I would ask him a lot of questions, honestly, but see how he’s doing and stuff like that.”

You get one song to play when you're running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

“I got a lot of songs. I gotta go through my list *pauses for five second* Probably “Commercial” by Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert. That’s one of my top favorites right there.

What is your favorite movie?

“I really liked the new Bad Boys. It was pretty funny and I liked it a lot.”

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

“Oh, Whataburger, most def. In-N-Out – it’s good and all but I just can’t do it over Whataburger.”

What Is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?