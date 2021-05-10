RedRaiderSports - Signee Q&A with RB Cam'Ron Valdez

Signee Q&A with RB Cam'Ron Valdez
We caught up with Rockdale (TX) running back Cam'Ron Valdez as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Rockdale Tiger to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?
"Breaking the all time leading rusher record against Cameron in the Battle of the Bell rivalry."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"When I was down on myself, I had woken up to the Michigan offer."
Note: Michigan was Valdez' first offer
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"Coach (DeAndre) Smith and I came up with a plan to turn this thing around."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"Icy whites."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I want to wear #3 but I don’t think that’ll be available until later. It’s dear to me because that’s the number I’ve been rocking with since I was 7."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"Freshman season to rush for 500 yards. For my career I want to leave a legacy."
What is your current height and weight?
"5-foot-9, 190 pounds."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"I have certain players that I follow around the league, LeSean McCoy is one of them."
If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?
"Bill Gates, to gain knowledge."
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Oppanese by Fredo Bang."
What is your favorite movie?
"All About The Benjamins."
Whataburger or In-N-Out?
"Whataburger."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Celebrate my success, not my failure. My intentions are forever pure."