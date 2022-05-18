Signee Q&A with RB Bryson Donnell

Tyler Legacy RB and Texas Tech signee Bryson Donnell

We caught up with Tyler Legacy (Texas) running back Bryson Donnell as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Tyler Legacy Red Raider to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"It will definitely be when we beat Garland in the playoffs"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09u VG9UaGVOZXh0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j T25Ub1RoZU5leHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Db2RlUkVEP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQ29kZVJFRDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0JpZGlzdHJpY3RDaGFtcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaWRpc3RyaWN0Q2hhbXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSm9lV2lsbGlzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEpvZVdpbGxpczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0t6UmhPZTBianYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LelJoT2Uw Ymp2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5bGVyTGVnYWN5UmVkUmFpZGVyc0ZC8J+S pSAoQFR5bGVyTGVnYWN5RkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVHlsZXJMZWdhY3lGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTM4NDY1NDkxNDYzMzcyOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part was getting to go on visits"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIEdPT09PT08g4pqq77iP8J+UtOKaq++4jyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aMWFxeWo1MUxjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v WjFhcXlqNTFMYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwnZC18J2Th/Cdk47wnZOI8J2R nPCdk4Mg8J2Sn/CdkZzwnZOD8J2Tg/CdkZLwnZOB8J2TgSAoQGl4X2IyMikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9peF9iMjIvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NzE2MzgzNzg2ODA2MjMxMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"It would probably be that I don't need to get anymore tattoos (haha)"

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Definitely the people! From the players to the coaches, they all made it feel like home"

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"For me it would be the all black uniforms for sure"

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"No. 6 just so that I can continue the legacy that I have built wearing this number"

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"I would like to at least be in the rotation and play on the field as much as I can and hopefully once my career is over at Texas Tech I can say they developed me for the NFL Draft"

What is your current height and weight?

"5-foot-11, 210-pounds"

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite player is Marshawn Lynch, just because of how aggressive he runs"

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"My pick would be Kobe Bryant just to see what he did to reach the level that he was at as a player"

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Who You Wit -Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz"

What is your favorite movie?

"42 - The True Story of an American Legend"

Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?

"No, I don't. My dream company would be Chevrolet, just because I love their vehicles"

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?