Signee Q&A with RB Bryson Donnell
We caught up with Tyler Legacy (Texas) running back Bryson Donnell as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Tyler Legacy Red Raider to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"It will definitely be when we beat Garland in the playoffs"
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"My favorite part was getting to go on visits"
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"It would probably be that I don't need to get anymore tattoos (haha)"
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"Definitely the people! From the players to the coaches, they all made it feel like home"
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"For me it would be the all black uniforms for sure"
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"No. 6 just so that I can continue the legacy that I have built wearing this number"
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"I would like to at least be in the rotation and play on the field as much as I can and hopefully once my career is over at Texas Tech I can say they developed me for the NFL Draft"
What is your current height and weight?
"5-foot-11, 210-pounds"
Who is your favorite football player and why?
"My favorite player is Marshawn Lynch, just because of how aggressive he runs"
You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?
"My pick would be Kobe Bryant just to see what he did to reach the level that he was at as a player"
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Who You Wit -Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz"
What is your favorite movie?
"42 - The True Story of an American Legend"
Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?
"No, I don't. My dream company would be Chevrolet, just because I love their vehicles"
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"6 for 6. Stay tuned"