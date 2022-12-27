Jake Strong

We caught up with Justin (TX) Northwest quarterback Jake Strong as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Northwest Texan to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My most memorable moment was my very first game as a varsity starter opening up at home and throwing the game winning TD pass on 4th down with 19 seconds left."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was telling Coach McGuire and Coach Kittley that I was coming to Lubbock. The smiles on their faces and all of the emotion sitting in his office was a surreal moment for me."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"The craziest thing I was told or that happened during my recruitment was in the summer after sophomore year, a big ACC school told me I was a top guy on their board, so they invited me to come out for an “elaborate” unofficial visit and camp. I went to their last camp for the year. After the camp was finished, they told me I was the best ‘23 QB to come through and that I checked every box they had… they told me to go and finish the rest of my 1 on 1 unofficial visit and that we’d meet back up at the facility after. Upon arriving back at the facility, the HC and position coach said they weren’t going to offer because at the time I didn’t have another P5 offer."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"I picked Tech because I was looking for a place that was going to challenge me on and off the field. I wanted to go somewhere and be the face of a program and somewhere where I can make an impact. I wanted to go to a place that was going to develop me as an athlete, a student, and a person overall. Make me a better man so to speak. The Double T checked all of those boxes so that’s why I picked it."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Honestly they’re all great! Red and black are my favorite colors so I think any variation is good but if I had to pick one I would go with all black."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I will wear 4 because it’s been the number I’ve worn my entire life. I originally wanted to wear it because of Brett Favre and since then it’s always been 4."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Individually, my first immediate goal is to earn the starting spot. Obviously there are things along that journey that have to happen first as far as the locker room and some leadership things. I also want to break every passing record. I want to be the best that has come through Texas Tech. As a team I want to win and dominate the Big 12. I want to win the natty and I want to do everything I can to help Texas Tech win football games and make history."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-2, 203 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"I don’t really have any “teams” that I side with… I really just follow players and end up watching the teams with the players I like to watch."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"I would choose my Dad’s Grandfather. My dad didn’t have the best childhood but he always said he spent a lot of time with his grandfather when he was young. He was a main father figure in his life so I think it would be insightful to get to know him."

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Today my answer is Hells Bells by AC/DC but if you ask me tomorrow it might be something different."

What is your favorite movie?

"The whole Transformers series."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"Favorite food has to be Mexican food."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?