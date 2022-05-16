 RedRaiderSports - Signee Q&A with OL Sheridan Wilson
Signee Q&A with OL Sheridan Wilson

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties
Argyle OL and Texas Tech signee Sheridan Wilson

We caught up with Argyle (Texas) offensive tackle Sheridan Wilson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Argyle Eagle to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?   

"Winning a state championship"

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?   

"Getting to see all the facilities and getting to eat a bunch of food"

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?       

"You're our lottery ticket"

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?     

"Feels like home"

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?     

"White helmet, red jersey, white pants"

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?     

"No. 72 because it is a family number"

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?      

"I want to make a contribution and help my team win. I don't want to give up any sacks in my Texas Tech career"

What is your current height and weight?    

"6-foot-5, 290-pounds"

Who is your favorite football player and why?      

"Tyron Smith because he is a very good offensive tackle"

Tyron Smith

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?    

"Jesus Christ"

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?      

"Big Stepper - BigXthaPlug"

What is your favorite movie?      

"Toy Story"

Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?        

"Cabela's because I love to hunt and fish"

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?       

"Get ready, change is on the horizon"

