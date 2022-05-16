Signee Q&A with OL Sheridan Wilson

Argyle OL and Texas Tech signee Sheridan Wilson

We caught up with Argyle (Texas) offensive tackle Sheridan Wilson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Argyle Eagle to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"Winning a state championship"

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIwIEFyZ3lsZSBGb290YmFsbCBBY2NvbXBsaXNobWVudHM8YnI+ PGJyPuKclO+4jyBEaXN0cmljdCA3IENoYW1wczxicj7inJTvuI8gUmVnaW9u IDIgQ2hhbXBzPGJyPuKclO+4jyBVbmRlZmVhdGVkIFNlYXNvbjxicj7inJTv uI8gIzEgUmFua2luZyBmcm9tIEF1Zy1EZWM8YnI+4pyU77iPIDRBLUQxIFN0 YXRlIENoYW1waW9uc2hpcPCfj4bwn6WH8J+SjTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJneWxlSVNEP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBB cmd5bGVJU0Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJn eWxlU3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBcmd5bGVTcG9ydHM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaGVE aWZmZXJlbmNlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j VGhlRGlmZmVyZW5jZTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVW5kZWZlYXRlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1VuZGVmZWF0ZWQ8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VJTFN0YXRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVUlMU3RhdGU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1N0YXRlQ2hhbXBzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3RhdGVDaGFtcHM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9POXdyZ3RkZWJIIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTzl3cmd0ZGViSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmd5bGUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBhcmd5bGVncmlkaXJvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9hcmd5bGVncmlkaXJvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTM0MDkxMTM3MzI3MDgyNzAw OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Getting to see all the facilities and getting to eat a bunch of food"

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXZpbmcgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGhlcmUgYXQgVENVIfCfkpzwn5C4 PGJyPkBqYW5kZXJzb25mcm9ncyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pMb3R0ODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpMb3R0ODc8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJ1c3RNeUV5ZXNPP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUcnVzdE15RXllc088L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vNElTUD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ANElTUDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hGRm1EVnBlRloi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IRkZtRFZwZUZaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNo ZXJpZGFuIOKcniAoQHRyZW5jaG1hZmlhNzIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHJlbmNobWFmaWE3Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNTg4NTkwODAz Mzg4ODI2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE4LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"You're our lottery ticket"

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Feels like home"

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"White helmet, red jersey, white pants"

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"No. 72 because it is a family number"

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"I want to make a contribution and help my team win. I don't want to give up any sacks in my Texas Tech career"

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-5, 290-pounds"

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"Tyron Smith because he is a very good offensive tackle"

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"Jesus Christ"

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Big Stepper - BigXthaPlug"

What is your favorite movie?

"Toy Story"

Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?

"Cabela's because I love to hunt and fish"

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?