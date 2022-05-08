Signee Q&A with OL Seth Martin

Seth Martin

We caught up with Everman (TX) offensive lineman Seth Martin as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Everman Bulldog to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My most memorable moment of my HS career was playing my last home game (senior night). It made me realize how long I’ve played with my teammates and it felt unreal to see that we’d never play together at our home field again."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was the official visits."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"The craziest thing a coach said to me was that just because a school offered you doesn’t mean that you’re first on their list. It was crazy to me when I first heard it but soon I started to realize that he was telling me real information."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The biggest reason is because of the coaching staff. They made me feel wanted from day one. Even while they were at Baylor they still kept contact with me so that goes to show that they didn’t offer me just to hand it out."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"My favorite uni is definitely all black."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear 68 because its been my number since I first stepped on the field on a Friday night."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goal as a freshman is to stay on a straight path. Making A’s in the classroom and show up early for workouts. For my overall Tech career my goal is to be remembered as one of the hardest working student- athletes that Tech has ever seen. I also plan on breaking some school records."

What is your current height and weight?

"My current height and weight is 6-foot-4, 300 lbs."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite current player is Tyron Smith (OT for the Cowboys) because of how aggressive he is on the o-line."

Tyron Smith

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"I would have dinner with Larry Allen."

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"I Came Thru - NBA YoungBoy"

What is your favorite movie?

"My favorite all time movie is Straight Outta Compton."

Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?

"As of right now I don’t have any NIL deals. My dream company to work with is Raising Cane's."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?