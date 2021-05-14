RedRaiderSports - Signee Q&A with OL Jacoby Jackson

Signee Q&A with OL Jacoby Jackson
We caught up with Mansfield Summit (TX) offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Summit Jaguar to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?
"Making the schools furthest playoff run ever, and playing at the Cowboys stadium for the first time."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Taking visits."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"I honestly have no idea."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"My relationship with everybody in the program."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"All red with black accessories."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"75, that was my first number in high school."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"Freshman year I definitely want to work into the rotation and hopefully I can earn myself some starts. Overall in my career I want to win the Outland Trophy, I want to be known as one of the best players to put on that Scarlet and Black, and be an NFL draft pick."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-6, 325 pounds."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"NFL Detroit Lions, NBA Los Angeles Lakers."
If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?
"I would choose LeBron because that is my favorite athlete, and I would want to get business advice from him as an person."
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"I Would Keep Goin - Big Scarr."
What is your favorite movie?
"My favorite movie is Friday."
Whataburger or In-N-Out?
"Whataburger... In-N-Out is terrible."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I can’t wait to be a part of the Red Raider family, and I can’t wait to make a ton of plays to help the team be successful."