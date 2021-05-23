Signee Q&A with OL Jack Tucker
We caught up with Argyle (TX) offensive lineman Jack Tucker as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Argyle Eagle to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?
"Coming off the field in the fourth quarter of the state championship game."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Being able to go to a bunch of games my junior year."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"One coach asked me if I could play any tight end."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"They showed me the most love from the start and every time I visited I felt at home."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"I love the white helmet, red jersey, white pants."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"If possible I want 75, just because it was my high school number."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"My goals for my freshman season are to just improve as much as possible to the point where as my career goes on I can play in the NFL."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-7, 285-290 pounds."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"I like the Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Indiana Pacers."
If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?
"Taylor Lewan, he seems like a really interesting guy."
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Ohms by Deftones."
What is your favorite movie?
"Tenet."
Whataburger or In-N-Out?
"Whataburger."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I’m ready to work as hard as I can, to be as much help on the field as I can be."