Signee Q&A with OL Jack Tucker

We caught up with Argyle (TX) offensive lineman Jack Tucker as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Argyle Eagle to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"Coming off the field in the fourth quarter of the state championship game."

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gZXZlcnlvbmUgb24gdGhlIHRlYW0gYW5kIGlu IHRoZSBzdGFuZHMgd2hvIG1hZGUgdGhpcyBoYXBwZW4uIFdl4oCZcmUgc3Rh dGUgY2hhbXBpb25zISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84aTB1d1U0 NlVNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOGkwdXdVNDZVTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKYWNrIFR1Y2tlciAoQEphY2tUdWNrZXIyMDIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phY2tUdWNrZXIyMDIxL3N0YXR1cy8xMzQwNzAw OTQ2NTAyOTcxMzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIw LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Being able to go to a bunch of games my junior year."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"One coach asked me if I could play any tight end."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"They showed me the most love from the start and every time I visited I felt at home."

Content Loading ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2QgaXMgZ29vZCEhISEgICAgICAgICAgICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVUNvYWNoV2VsbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFRUVUNvYWNoV2VsbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hGYXJtZXJUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoRmFybWVyVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUkVV SXJTSkxUVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JFVUlyU0pMVFc8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSmFjayBUdWNrZXIgKEBKYWNrVHVja2VyMjAyMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrVHVja2VyMjAyMS9zdGF0dXMvMTI0 OTY4Mzc3MTg1MjU2NjUyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAx MywgMjAyMDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"I love the white helmet, red jersey, white pants."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"If possible I want 75, just because it was my high school number."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goals for my freshman season are to just improve as much as possible to the point where as my career goes on I can play in the NFL."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-7, 285-290 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"I like the Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Indiana Pacers."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"Taylor Lewan, he seems like a really interesting guy."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Ohms by Deftones."

What is your favorite movie?

"Tenet."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?