Daniel Sill

We caught up with A&M Consolidated (TX) offensive lineman Daniel Sill as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a A&M Consolidated Tiger to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"Winning in the second round of the playoffs my junior year."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Going on visits was always fun because I got to hangout with my family and my future family at Tech."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"Coach (James) Blanchard telling me that I have the traits of an NFL player was crazy because I never thought I’d be compared to that level of football."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The coaches at Tech were the main reason, the culture Joey McGuire is building is special and I want to be a part of it.”

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"White helmets, black jersey, white pants."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"56 because it’s the number I wear in high school."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"I want to pack on as much muscle as possible freshman year and get some playing time, but by my second year I want to be getting solid playing time and start the rest of the time I’m at Tech."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-5, 290 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"Kansas City Chiefs."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"Patrick Mahomes."

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Through The Storm by YoungBoy."

What is your favorite movie?

"The Batman."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"Whataburger."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?