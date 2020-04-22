Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"Probably my junior year of high school. It was week 5, second district game. We're playing DeSoto. We just moved up to 6A and nobody had any faith in us, we were picked to go 2-8 so playing DeSoto was a really big game of us. We just came off a big win against South Grand Prairie. It was a close game, really, really good game. It came down to the last second. They scored with probably a minute or two left, we got the ball back and we're at the 35. The clock is going down, Chandler (Rogers) threw the ball up straight to Keylan (Johnson), it was a good catch and he was being double teamed too. Touchdown and the crowd went crazy. When I think of Texas high school football it's all I can think about. It was crazy, it was packed, it was a blackout, it was a great game. It was amazing."

@LakeRidgeFB simply was resilient tonight and Keylan Johnson proved to come up big for the eagles with six seconds left. Game winning catch @ballout_keylan @FridayNghtGlory @Parker_Turley52 #FNGsports #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/rcHVL9OOeO — Parker turley (@Parker_Turley52) September 28, 2018

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Honestly just being able to travel, go new places and meet new people. Seeing how different people are and different people act. It was really nice to see how much my hard work had paid off."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"This is a hard question...I don't know. I really don't think there has been anything said to me that has been outlandishly wild, like I couldn't believe he said that to me. I felt like my recruiting process went really well."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Really it was just the perfect fit for me. I love Texas Tech and Texas Tech loved me. I didn't realize how much they not only wanted me but like showed so much love to me until I took my Mizzou visit. I took an official visit April 9th so about a year ago and I don't even know if I talked to the head coach. I talked to the offensive line coach for about 20 minutes and then I didn't see him the rest of the time. I was with the GA the whole time and I had no problem with that but it just really showed me how much Texas Tech put time into me and showed me love and everything else. It really just showed me how much Tech wanted me and how needed I felt there. Otherwise it was the perfect fit for me, I love Lubbock, I love the area, the campus, the people, the coaches and I felt like even if the coaches weren't there all five years, which is a possibility because it's a business, I would still love the place, I'd still love where I am."

Actions speak louder than words, and we bout to show you sum🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/P06hKPo3J2 — cr (@calebrogers_) June 23, 2019

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Honestly I don't really know yet. I love all black, all black always looks good. But probably all red, it looks really nice."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I wore #72 in high school and that's just because that's what I wore and I wanted to wear #77 at Tech but I believe that was taken by the JUCO transfer Ethan Carde. I would have worn #77 in HS if we had it but my school did not have it. So honestly at this point anything in the 7's. Anything that starts with a 7, seventy-something. I know a lot of them are gone, it honestly doesn't matter to me but at long as it starts with a 7 because I'm not a fan of the 50's and 60's."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"This is a big question for me. I didn't come to Tech because I wanted to get involved and just be a part of the team. I wanted to come to Tech because I want to take over. I want to be that guy, I want to be an important part of the team and an important player. I want to be recognized and whether that happens my freshman year or my senior year I know it's going to happen. I put in a lot of work and I don't feel like anyone is going to outwork me. My biggest goal my freshman year is to compete for the spot and just work as hard as I can and set myself up for a good future. I know there are a lot of guys in front of me but I know that if I continue to work it's not going to matter. So really just have a solid foundation after my freshman year, whatever that ends up being. Whether that's being redshirted and just getting bigger or whether that's playing, whatever it is I just know that after my freshman year I want to have a really solid foundation for my next three or four years."

What is your current height and weight?

"When I signed I was 6-foot-4, but everyone tells me I've grown so I'm probably 6-foot-4 and a half or 6-foot-5. I just hopped off the scale and I'm 275 still."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"Probably have several answers. I love watching Ed Reed. Just turn on the film and you'll understand why. Ocho Cinco, because when he was at his best he knew he was at his best. There was nobody that was going to stop him and I just love the way he played. Being able to line up and say 'hey I have a slant, what are you going to do about it?' and then running the route and catching it is just different. How many people can do that? Offensive line wise is Joe Thomas just because he was a really good offensive lineman and he was just my favorite player."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"This is a tough one but probably coach Smith, he was our defensive coordinator. He passed away this year. So I'd probably talk to him just because it's been so long. Even when he was alive we weren't able to see him much because he was in the hospital."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"This is a good question. I always have a playlist that I play right before a game. The last song I listen to before we go out is 'Dreams and Nightmares' by Meek Mill. That's a lot of peoples hype song so either that or 'Intro' by Meek Mill from the Championships album just because it's a really good song."

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is 'Scream'. I love horror movies and it definitely changed how a lot of slashers were made and had a big impact on the movie world."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Definitely Whataburger. I have a friend who works at In-N-Out and we argue about this all the time. Whataburger 100%."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?