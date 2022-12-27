Texas Tech LB signee and early enrollee Miquel Dingle Jr. with Linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder

We caught up with Byrnes (South Carolina) inside linebacker Miquel Dingle Jr. as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Brynes Rebel to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My most memorable moment in high school was when I had a game winning deflection against our rival school and amongst everyone in the crowd jumping and flailing their arms and screaming, I remember my Dad pointing at me. "It felt so good to look at my Dad in that moment and point back at him, because that is our way of telling each other we love each other and that he approved of the play."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"I didn't really enjoy the recruiting process, it was kind of daunting and exhausting. It made me feel like I wasn't good enough, but I know better now."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"A coach told me I was the perfect athlete and he loved my film and the speed that I play with. Shortly after that conversation, he said that they needed to see more film before they could offer me."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"I loved the coaching staff and Coach (Josh) Bookbinder. I knew with him that he would be honest and transparent with me. Coach (James) Blanchard and Coach (Brian) Nance are just great people and I built a bond with them so string that it wouldn't allow me to think of any other place. I also really like the colors of the school."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?



"Black and grey by far is the best. I think they should make me in charge of the uniform designs because then we would have the best uniforms. I guess they will call me to that department when they decide they want fire color combinations."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

My Dad wore No. 6 in college, so I want to wear No. 6 in college. He wore No. 8 in high school, so that I is what I wore. I would just like to pay homage to him and have him behind me every play."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"I would like to come in my freshman year and earn a starting spot, create a name for myself. My goal is to be the best linebacker to ever play at Texas Tech."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-2, 218-pounds"

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"I love the New Orleans Saints and the best NBA team is LeBron James because he is the team. I'm tired of his teammates playing bad, he needs help because he cannot carry everyone in every game."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"I would choose to have dinner with my girlfriend Aubrey because I love her and I'm going to miss her."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Tryna Win by YBT"

What is your favorite movie?

"Anything with Martin, he is so funny"

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"My favorite food is Calamari"

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?