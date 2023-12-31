Rylan Vagana

We caught up with Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei long snapper Rylan Vagana as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Mater Dei Monarch to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"I would say my most memorable moment in my high school career was winning 2 national championships with my team."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was getting to see the team’s stadiums, because it made me feel grateful for the opportunities I have to continue playing football."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I never really had an instance where a coach said something crazy. It was all very normal and nothing out of the ordinary."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The biggest reason I chose Texas Tech was for their medical school. I really want to become my family's first generation doctor and do something special by helping others."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"My favorite uniform combo had to be the all black or all white."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"The number I want to wear is always going to be 22 because it is a family number and many athletes in our family have worn it."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Goals for my freshman season are to start working to play on special teams even though I’ll be snapping. I want to be on other special teams as well. My overall goal at Texas Tech would be to go to the NFL or graduate and continue working to become a doctor."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"I haven’t seen a lot of my freshman teammates but I would probably go with one of the DB’s."

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?

"The funniest coach for me has to be Coach KP (Kenny Perry). He kept such high energy all the time and I don’t know where he gets it."

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...

"If I didn’t sign with Texas Tech I most likely would have gone to SDSU or Michigan State."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"NFL - Steelers NBA - Lakers MLB - Angels Rugby - Samoa Volleyball - Japan"

What is your favorite movie or show?

"My favorite movies are The Hunger Games series."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"My favorite food definitely has to be cheeseburgers."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?