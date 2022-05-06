Signee Q&A with LB Tavares Elston Jr

Tavares Elston Jr

We caught up with Gulf Shores (AL) linebacker Tavares "BJ" Elston Jr as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Gulf Shores Dolphin to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My most memorable moment of my HS career was winning my 1st state championship my 10th grade year as a young starter."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was when I made my commitment to Coach McGuire and my Texas Tech family knowing my capability of becoming the upcoming next big thing in the Big 12."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"The craziest thing a coach told me was, 'So I was watching someone’s film yesterday vs your team, and I noticed you over and over again. Every play, you are at the ball no matter what with bad intentions, HELL of a player. So, I sent your film yesterday to probably 20-30 schools, hopefully we can get you to come be a champion'."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"I chose Texas Tech because it’s nothing but DOGS!! Would you rather surround yourself around killers that are on go, or be an ant that gets stepped on?"

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"My favorite uniform combination is most definitely the black throwback with the grey bottoms."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear #0 because I truly believe I have to prove myself again. Starting over at zero."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"I don’t have any personal goals for my freshman season. My main focus is to make sure I’m doing what I need to as a teammate and role player and I want to make sure the defense has fun while playing at high speeds, handling business."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot, 210 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite football player is Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is my favorite player because we diagnose the game the same at the same speed. True leaders on & off the field."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"My Grandmother."

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"George Clinton - Atomic Dog."

What is your favorite movie?

"Forrest Gump."

Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?

"No. My dream deal would be with Candy Digital or Six Star Pro Nutrition."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?