Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers



What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"Most memorable moment I'd have to say was winning the district championship with all the guys I've grown up with. Since 7th grade that's what we've talked about coming into high school and that's what we made happen."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"The official visit, only because I took one official and I instantly knew that's where I wanted to be was Texas Tech. I got to watch the win against Oklahoma State so that just topped it all off."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"That I wasn't big enough to play linebacker."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Just the family environment, coach Wells and coach P (Keith Patterson) they do a great job of just making you feel welcome from the time you step off the plane to the time that you leave so it's a great environment."

Had a great home visit last night with @coachp_TTU. Can’t wait to become a Red Raider 🔴⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/uZepPAryop — dlew.22⚡️ (@dclew_22) December 6, 2019

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"I have to say all black. Just black it all out, it's so nice."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"Hopefully I can get #22 just because I wore that starting my sophomore year and I feel like that's just the beginning of where it all started."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Freshman year just to get on the field and make plays. Not a lot of freshman get the chance to get on the field and make a difference so that's just one of my biggest goals. Overall I'd love to be selected in the NFL draft one day, just like Jordyn Brooks. He's a big role model in my eyes because he's shown that a linebacker can come out of the Big 12 and go to the NFL."

What is your current height and weight?

"Right now I'm 6-foot-1, 210 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"Favorite football it sounds cliche but it's Ray Lewis. Just because he brings the passion, energy and excitement to when he was playing and he just has a dog mentality to him."

Ray Lewis (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"That one is tough...I just want to know what's going through Herschel Walker's mind."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"I'm not sure what song but I definitely have to run out to either Lil Uzi or 21 Savage."

What is your favorite movie?

"I'm more of a TV show guy, I like The Flash a lot. I watched all of The Flash episodes, it's real good."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Oh definitely Whataburger."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?