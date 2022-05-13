Signee Q&A with LB Ben Roberts
We caught up with Haslet (TX) linebacker Ben Roberts as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Eaton Eagle to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"Most memorable moment is my game winning catch against Hebron."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"The end of it finally finding a home."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"Promising me an offer and getting me out to a camp to have no offers left."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"It's a dream school being able to play on one of the biggest stages."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"All white, it's clean and powerful."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I want 33 because that's the number that made me me."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"Goals would be to play as soon as possible, and be the most consistent and disciplined player on the field."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-3, 225 pounds."
Who is your favorite football player and why?
"Favorite player Bo Jackson because he was almost unstoppable."
You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?
"My great grandfather I never got to meet."
You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Enter Sandman."
What is your favorite movie?
"Forrest Gump."
Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?
"No NIL, it would be a dream to partner with Under Armour."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I'm excited to be there and I look forward to the next four years being a Red Raider."