Signee Q&A with ILB Justin Horne
We caught up with River Rouge (LA) John Curtis inside linebacker Justin "Sensei" Horne as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a John Curtis Patriot to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"I have two that are tied. The first is winning the state championship for 5A football after being one of the small dogs, and the second is my track state record of 13.62."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Signing was my favorite part, but it was also the most stressful thing I've gone through."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"I basically had a coach gaslight me because I had decommitted, and he told me I was going to a school where I wasn't wanted because they were not only late but they 'pulled' my offer. Then they also cut all contact and unfollowed me on social media."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"Man, I loved the coaches! Of course, there were some other coaches I loved also, but Texas Tech had better opportunities and resources."
What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"I love me some all red!"
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I really don't have a specific number I want. I would assume the number I wanted is already taken, which is number ten because that was my high school number."
What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?
"My first goal is to start, and I will state the rest as I go, but my main focus is being able to start."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-1, 210 pounds."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"The Chiefs, of course!"
If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?
"Grant Halloway, he's my inspiration for hurdles."
You get one song to play when you're running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"NoCap by DNA."
What is your favorite movie?
"My favorite movie is Friday."
What is your favorite food or restaurant?
"My favorite food is seafood, and the Fiery Crab is my favorite restaurant."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Keep your eye on Sensei (his nickname since he practices martial arts), and watch me build my brand and help us get to where we need to be!"