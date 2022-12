Jayden Cofield

We caught up with Manor (TX) defensive lineman Jayden Cofield as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Manor Mustang to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"Scoring a touchdown in my final game."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"Some coach told me Lubbock would only be lit 5 days out of the year after I committed."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The fans and I love the town, it felt like something I wanted to be a part of."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"All blacks."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I wanted 55 but it’s retired so I kind of want a single digit like 6 or 7 because I don’t see many defensive lineman rocking single digits anymore."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Come in and workout and try to make an instant impact. I just wanna give Tech all I have the next 3-4 years whatever that may be."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-3, 325 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"I don’t really watch pro sports, I like Steph Curry though."

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Kings and Queens by Lil Double 0."

What is your favorite movie?

"Good Burger."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"My favorite food is nachos."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?