Signee Q&A with DL Harvey Dyson III

Harvey Dyson

We caught up with Cedar Hill (TX) defensive lineman Harvey Dyson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Cedar Hill Longhorn to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My most memorable moment was us being in the state championship against Katy my junior year. We didn’t win, but it was a surreal moment and great experience."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was the visits. Getting on campus, taking pictures, and hanging out with the players was always fun."



What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"The craziest thing a coach told me during recruiting, was that he wish nobody else would offer me so I could stay a secret."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The biggest reason I picked Texas Tech was the coaching staff. Coach McGuire and the staff made me feel like I was home the first time I was on campus."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inI0g8J2TovCdk7LwnZOw8J2Tt/Cdk67wnZOtPGJyPjxicj5UaGF0 IENlZGFyIEhpbGwgY29ubmVjdGlvbiBnaXZlcyB1cyBhIGJpZy10aW1lIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9RQkh1bnRlcj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1FCSHVudGVyPC9h PiEg8J+Sqjxicj48YnI+V2VsY29tZSBob21lLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhcnZleUR5c29uSUlJP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBIYXJ2ZXlEeXNvbklJSTwvYT7igLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05TRDIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTlNEMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9PekZXYTh4ekN3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3pGV2E4eHpD dzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVGV4YXNU ZWNoRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNo RkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzExMTIxODYyNjUxNTc2MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"My favorite uniform combination is the all-white with the red helmets."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear number 9 at Texas Tech. It’s a number I’ve wore in little league and I know it would look good on me again."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goal my freshman year is to get on the field and make an impact immediately. My overall goal at Tech is to win some championships and end my career as one of the best at my position."

What is your current height and weight?

"My current height and weight is 6-foot-4, 250 lbs."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite football player is Nick Bosa. He plays my position and is on my favorite NFL team. He’s the best pass rusher in the league in my opinion."

Nick Bosa

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"I would sit down and have a conversation with Kobe Bryant. I would talk to him about his mindset and how to be successful in life."

Kobe Bryant

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"The song I would play running out the tunnel is Southside Da Realist by Big Tuck."

What is your favorite movie?

"My favorite move is Friday After Next."

Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?

"I don’t have any NIL deals right now. I don’t have a dream company I want one from, but I’d like one from Raising Cane’s."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?