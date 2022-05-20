Signee Q&A with DL Harvey Dyson III
We caught up with Cedar Hill (TX) defensive lineman Harvey Dyson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2022. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Cedar Hill Longhorn to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"My most memorable moment was us being in the state championship against Katy my junior year. We didn’t win, but it was a surreal moment and great experience."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"My favorite part of the recruiting process was the visits. Getting on campus, taking pictures, and hanging out with the players was always fun."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"The craziest thing a coach told me during recruiting, was that he wish nobody else would offer me so I could stay a secret."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"The biggest reason I picked Texas Tech was the coaching staff. Coach McGuire and the staff made me feel like I was home the first time I was on campus."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"My favorite uniform combination is the all-white with the red helmets."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I want to wear number 9 at Texas Tech. It’s a number I’ve wore in little league and I know it would look good on me again."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"My goal my freshman year is to get on the field and make an impact immediately. My overall goal at Tech is to win some championships and end my career as one of the best at my position."
What is your current height and weight?
"My current height and weight is 6-foot-4, 250 lbs."
Who is your favorite football player and why?
"My favorite football player is Nick Bosa. He plays my position and is on my favorite NFL team. He’s the best pass rusher in the league in my opinion."
You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?
"I would sit down and have a conversation with Kobe Bryant. I would talk to him about his mindset and how to be successful in life."
You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"The song I would play running out the tunnel is Southside Da Realist by Big Tuck."
What is your favorite movie?
"My favorite move is Friday After Next."
Do you have any NIL deals? If not, what is your dream company to get a deal from?
"I don’t have any NIL deals right now. I don’t have a dream company I want one from, but I’d like one from Raising Cane’s."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Last thing I want to tell Tech fans before I get down there, is that you’ll be getting my all and we’re gonna turn this thing around."