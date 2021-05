Signee Q&A with DL Dooda Banks

We caught up with Rider (TX) defensive lineman Dooda Banks as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Rider Raider to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"Definitely my sophomore year when we beat Lubbock Cooper by three in the fourth round of the playoffs."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Just meeting everyone, seeing different schools and new areas I’ve never seen before."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"You go to the Big 12 to get lost if you play defense."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"It was home and the coaches did a great job of getting to know me on a personal level, not just football."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Gotta be the all white."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I wanted #8 but the only single digit left is #4... I’ll take that though."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"To get freshman of the year and to make a new sack record."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-5, 280 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"Chiefs, Packers, Lakers, Celtics."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"Definitely Bill Gates."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Walking Dead by Nba YoungBoy."

What is your favorite movie?

"Friday."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Definitely Whataburger."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?