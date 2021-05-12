RedRaiderSports - Signee Q&A with DE Isaac Smith

We caught up with Wagoner (OK) defensive end Isaac Smith as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Wagoner Bulldog to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"The most memorable part of my high school career would be winning state and getting that gold ball!"

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was getting to call coach Wells and let him know that I am committed to Texas Tech."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I didn’t really have a lot of crazy things coaches told me!"

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"When I got to go up to the West Virginia game I got to meet some commits who were also there and they were great, the city of Lubbock is great, and Texas Tech is the best fit for me!"

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Black helmets, white jersey with the black pants."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I’ve changed numbers so many times I’ve never been able to have the same number for more than a couple years because when I moved they didn’t have it, but I would say 19 because that’s what I ended last year with."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goals are to just get better, plain and simple. Develop into a better football player, get bigger, stronger, faster and go earn my spot."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-6, 247 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"My favorite NFL team has gotta be the Rams."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"I would choose J.J. Watt just because his story is crazy from high school to college to when he got drafted and on"

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Really Really by Kevin Gates. I’ve listened to it before every game."

What is your favorite movie?

"I don’t know what my favorite movie is."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger for sure."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?