Signee Q&A with DE Charles Esters III
We caught up with Cedar Hill (TX) defensive end Charles Esters III as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Cedar Hill Longhorn to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?
"Desoto game. I got a sack with like 30 seconds left on the clock, it was a big moment in the game and it was big moment to me as well, hearing the crowd go crazy and the sideline go crazy was just a different feeling."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Taking visits."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"I haven’t really experienced anything too crazy but I guess it would be a coach saying they were going to offer me after spring and then Covid happened. They probably never planned on offering anyway."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"The coaches made me feel like I was a Raider before I even decided to become one."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"All white."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I don’t know, I’m still deciding since 32 is taken."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"My goals are to be able to play well and contribute the best way I can to help the team win."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-4, 250 pounds."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Mavericks."
If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?
"Probably my favorite YouTuber, his channel is called RDCworld1. We probably wouldn’t even be eating we would just be laughing the whole time."
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Love Sosa by Chief Keef."
What is your favorite movie?
"The Avengers and Transformers movies."
Whataburger or In-N-Out?
"Whataburger."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Can’t wait to get down there, hope to see y’all at the games cheering us on!"