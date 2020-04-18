Signee Q&A with DB Kobee Minor
Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech!
Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T
Promo Code: WreckEm2020
This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020.
What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?
"When my college recruitment started to come in."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Seeing all the schools and choosing which one was right."
.....✍🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lpICgJG4E1— Kobee Minor💨9️⃣ (@ThekobeeMinor) December 17, 2019
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"That they will be here forever and left."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"They’re trying to build something new and I can see myself being a big part of it."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"All red."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"#1 because in my head I know I’m the CHOSEN one."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"Make the freshman All-American team and get to the NFL."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot, 180 pounds."
Who is your favorite football player and why?
"Sean Taylor and because he’s a dawg on the field."
You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?
"Kobe Bryant."
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"Any YoungBoy song but specifically Al Nash."
What is your favorite movie?
"Don’t really have one but I like funny movies."
Whataburger or In-N-Out?
"Whataburger."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I’m coming in working as fast as possible."