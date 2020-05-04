Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"Most memorable moment would be the Aledo game. I was guarding (LSU commit) JoJo Earle and the play was supposed to go to him. I was matched up on him all game and this was a one-on-one situation. I know going into the game that his split would tell me which way he would run. We were in press, which is my favorite thing to do in man because I'm a good presser. Right as the play was snapped I played outside leverage and took the play away, made the quarterback pull the ball down and he got sacked. It was a big 3rd down and it got us off the field so making that play was one of the more memorable ones of my high school career."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruiting process was just meeting all the coaches that showed interest in me, seeing what they like about me and stuff like that. Getting different opinions from all the coaches at these different schools."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"The craziest thing a coach said to me was that I wasn't athletic enough but another coach told me I was probably one of the most athletic safeties he's ever seen so I don't know."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Texas Tech is a family. It's like a big family."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"The old school red and white. The throwback helmet with the stars, that one is clean."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear #4. The first reason is because where I'm from is called BFL. It stands for Best For Less, it used to be a store. Where I'm from we have hoods. And my hood has a number and it's 4, we throw up 4's. That's one reason. Another reason is my little brother, not my biological brother but we're real close, he passed away at a basketball game shooting. We were real close, we grew up together. His number was #4. It was crazy but that's why I want to wear #4. I talked to coach Wells about it and he said that he's gonna try to make it happen, hopefully he can. If I get #4 that's the number I'm keeping for my entire career, it goes hand-in-hand with everything, that's just the perfect number."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Freshman season, get on the field and be recognized. Be known as one of the top safeties in the country. That's what I want to be known as from the older guys on the team but also the other schools. I want other schools to consider me as a threat. Overall I want to win a championship, I want to get drafted into the NFL, I want to be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. I want to be on that wall when you walk into the locker room."

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-1, probably around 170."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite football player would probably be Cranston Jones. That's my favorite football player. He didn't go to the NFL but he played at New Mexico State. He's actually my position coach right now but he was so good. He's who I learned what I know from so he's my favorite football player of all time."

Cranston Jones (#3) (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"I'd choose Sean Taylor and I'd ask him how did he make that hit on the punter in the Pro Bowl."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Right now I'd pick Rough Ryder by NBA YoungBoy."

What is your favorite movie?

"Favorite movie is Fast & Furious, the series."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger for sure."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?