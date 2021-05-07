RedRaiderSports - Signee Q&A with DB Imari Jones

We caught up with Coronado (TX) defensive back Imari Jones as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2021. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Coronado Mustang to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"My most memorable moment was this season when we were down 21-3 at half versus Tascosa in a game that would determine the district champion. Me and my team kept our cool and pulled a comeback to win the game and become district champions."

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ESVNUUklDVCBDSEFNUFMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9i dkdUR1NYTXBoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnZHVEdTWE1waDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBMQksgQ29yb25hZG8gRkIgKEBDc3RhbmdzZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3N0YW5nc2Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzM0NzIyMjY4MDk4OTEyMjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My favorite part of the recruitment process was that it taught me to be more patient. I watched a few of my teammates get big scholarships and all I could do is clap for them and wait for my turn and it eventually came."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"One of the craziest things a coach said to me in the recruitment process was 'You will have to pay $20,000 but I will take off $2,000 just for you'."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"A big factor in me picking Texas Tech was that it was right up the street from my house and my family, especially my little brothers, can watch me play. Now kids here can realize that kids can do anything no matter where you come from. Not many kids from Lubbock get many opportunities like I am getting, so I want to remind them it’s possible if you work hard."

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"My favorite Tech uniform combination is definitely all-black. Black is one of my favorite colors and seeing people in all-black walk out the tunnel you just know it’s going to be a long game."

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GZWFyIG5vdCB0aGUgZGFyayBpdHNlbGYsIGJ1dCB3aGF0IG1heSBs dXJrIHdpdGhpbi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T aWRlbGluZVByb3Y/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNpZGVsaW5lUHJv djwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pmYUJmYXhZdWUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qZmFCZmF4WXVlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRl Y2ggRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTMyMTkzNDg0MzkyNDU5 MDU5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIwPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear 31. I wore it all throughout my high school career so I want to keep representing it, no point in changing now."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goals for my freshman year is definitely to put on weight, to get to at least 190 pounds, and also retain as much information as I can from meetings and walk throughs, so when my time comes I will be ready. My goals at Tech are to become the best player I can and win a Big 12 championship, also to become a better person and make life long friends."

What is your current height and weight?

"My current height and weight is 6-foot-3, 175 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"My favorite sports team is the New Orleans Saints. I don’t have a favorite basketball team but LeBron James is my favorite player."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"Jalen Ramsey because he is a good physical corner who does not make many mistakes and some would say he is the best corner in the game right now, so I would want to ask him about tips and tricks."

You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Dior by Pop Smoke - it always gets me going."

What is your favorite movie?

"My favorite movie is Avatar. Since a kid I fell in love with the fantasy world James Cameron created and how he used Native American culture to shape the world. I can’t wait for the second movie to come out next year."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger any time, any day. It’s a classic and you can never go wrong with it. In-N-Out is overrated and anyone in West Texas knows that Whataburger after a football game is one of the highest forms of satisfaction."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?