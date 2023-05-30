Miles Thompson (middle) with family

We caught up with Cedar Rapids (IA) Washington cornerback Miles Thompson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Washington Warrior to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"Me running a 10.3 at Drake relays."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMC4zNyBQUjxicj5BbGwgdGltZSBEcmFrZSBSZWxheXMgcmVjb3Jk LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU2N6OHBMTVZOSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1NjejhwTE1WTkk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlsZXMgVGhvbXBz b24gKEBtaWxlc3Rob21wc29uMDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbWlsZXN0aG9tcHNvbjAxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUyMDUyMzQwNjA0NTYz NDU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"To be honest I just focused on myself and worked hard."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I’m not fast. I don’t know what that coach was on."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Coach (James) Blanchard, he told how much potential I have to become great and he’s always kept it real with me."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IHdhaXQgZm9yIHRoaXMgc3BlZWQgZGVtb24gdG8gZ2V0 IHRvIEx1YmJvY2shIEJpZyBwbGFucyBmb3IgeW91IE1pbGVzISEhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UcnVlU3Rvcnk/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUcnVlU3Rvcnk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91cHNSenhWUVRSIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vdXBzUnp4VlFUUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYW1lcyBCbGFuY2hhcmQg 8J+MtSAoQGprYnRqY181MykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9qa2J0amNfNTMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTE5NjgzMjAxNjQ0NzA3ODU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"All black."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I would want to wear the number 1 just because my birthday is November 1st."

What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?

"My goal is to make to the NFL so I will never have to see my mom struggle."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQhISHwn5S04pqr77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9QMnB5U3BSb0NXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUDJweVNwUm9DVzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWxlcyBUaG9tcHNvbiAoQG1pbGVzdGhvbXBzb24w MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9taWxlc3Rob21wc29u MDEvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTQ3MTY5MTU5MzkwNDUzNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

What is your current height and weight?

"6 foot, 175 lbs."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"My favorite NFL team is the Seattle Seahawks and my favorite NBA team is the Phoenix Suns."

If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"I would want to have a dinner with Beyoncé."

You get one song to play when you're running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"B*tch Let’s Do It by NBA YoungBoy."

What is your favorite movie?

"Snowfall or Boondocks."

What is your favorite food or restaurant?

"Buffalo Wild Wings."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?