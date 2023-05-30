News More News
Signee Q&A with CB Miles Thompson

RedRaidersSports.com recruiting coverage is brought to you by Biggs & Greenslade Law
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Miles Thompson (middle) with family
We caught up with Cedar Rapids (IA) Washington cornerback Miles Thompson as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Washington Warrior to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"Me running a 10.3 at Drake relays."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"To be honest I just focused on myself and worked hard."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I’m not fast. I don’t know what that coach was on."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Coach (James) Blanchard, he told how much potential I have to become great and he’s always kept it real with me."

What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"All black."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I would want to wear the number 1 just because my birthday is November 1st."

What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?

"My goal is to make to the NFL so I will never have to see my mom struggle."

What is your current height and weight?

"6 foot, 175 lbs."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"My favorite NFL team is the Seattle Seahawks and my favorite NBA team is the Phoenix Suns."

If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"I would want to have a dinner with Beyoncé."

You get one song to play when you're running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"B*tch Let’s Do It by NBA YoungBoy."

What is your favorite movie?

"Snowfall or Boondocks."

What is your favorite food or restaurant?

"Buffalo Wild Wings."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?

"I’m laid back and I don’t like interviews."

