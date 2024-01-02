Signee Q&A with CB Isaiah Collins
We caught up with Huntsville (TX) cornerback Isaiah Collins as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him for a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Huntsville Hornet to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"The playoff run we made this season"
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Learning and meeting people that already accomplished what I'm working towards"
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"I can’t think of one thing, the majority of the coaches that I have talked to were all characters in their own way"
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"The people and the environment, also I know in the coming years Tech is gonna be a competitor!"
What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"It is hard to go wrong with the all blacks"
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"No. 3 will always be my choice"
What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?
"My freshman season I don’t want to waste any time and get on the field, by the time I finish my college career I will be seen as one of the TTU greats!"
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"Honestly, I have no idea but all I know is that I’m going to be Top 3 regardless"
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any funny story with them?
"All of the coaches are funny, I cannot think of just one"
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with…
"I probably would have went to Houston"
Who are your favorite pro sports teams? (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc)
"I don't have favorite teams until I'm on one"
What is your favorite movie or show?
"Scarface"
What's your favorite food or restaurant?
"Mexican food"
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I’m coming to work, and even when I reach my goals, I’m still going to keep working. So remember the name Isaiah “Boss” Collins, we coming to turn heads in the coming seasons! Wreck’em!"