Signee Q&A with Brenden Jordan
We caught up with Mansfield safety Brenden Jordan as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Mansfield Tiger to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"My most memorable moment of my high school career was my freshman year starting on varsity against one of our biggest rivals"
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"My favorite part of my recruiting process was when I dropped my Top 3 leading into my commitment, because lots of schools were trying to make a push but I stayed true and I was able to lock in with Coach McGuire"
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"The craziest thing was maybe Arkansas saying that I could get a NIL deal from Walmart if I flipped my commitment"
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"Coach McGuire and his staff was the biggest reason, because before they all went to Texas Tech they were all pretty much recruiting me from their previous schools"
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"The all black throwbacks"
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I want to wear No. 7 because I wore it in high school and all of the best defensive backs wear it"
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"I want to start as a freshman, win the Jim Thorpe award, become a First Team All-American and a Freshman All-American"
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-1, 195-pounds"
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"My favorite NFL team is the New Orleans Saints and my favorite NBA team is the Golden State Warriors"
If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?
"Ja'Marr Chase because he is my favorite NFL player and I like the way he plays and I like his swag"
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"007 by Lil DoubleO"
What is your favorite movie?
"The Incredibles"
What’s your favorite food or restaurant?
"My favorite food is nachos and my favorite restaurant is actually BJ's"
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Expect a Big 12 Championship!"