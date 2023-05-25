Marcus Ramon-Edwards

We caught up with Lubbock (TX) Trinity Christian athlete Marcus Ramon-Edwards as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2023. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Trinity Christian Lion to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"My most memorable moment in HS was when we beat Lubbock Christian and were the first football team in Trinity history to go to state."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Honestly my favorite part was not being highly recruited! It showed me that God is real and that his timing is better than mine!"

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"The craziest thing I was ever told was when a coach mixed me up with someone else and didn't know until I told him."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Its home. The people, the community, the love and pride of Red Raiders is unmatched and very rare!"

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"My favorite jersey combo is black and grey throwbacks for sure! Not even close!"

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"#2 because I put God first and family before me but I wouldn't be opposed to #22 because that's the number I had when I started playing."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Honestly I would like to start and build a better relationship for my freshman year. As a whole career just be the best I can be! God wouldn't have put me in this position if he didn't think I could handle it!"

What is your current height and weight?

"6-foot-3, 205 pounds."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"(Philadelphia) Eagles for football and (Los Angeles) Lakers for basketball just because of LeBron."

If you can have dinner with anyone in the world, who would you choose and why?

"LeBron James because I think he's the GOAT."

You get 1 song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?

"Dreams and Nightmares."

What is your favorite movie or show?

"My favorite movie is Transformers only and show is All American."

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"I love Taco Bell and my favorite food is any pasta dish."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?