Chandlin Myers

We caught up with Hawley (TX) High School athlete Chandlin Myers as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him for a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Hawley Bearcat to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

Advertisement

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

"Winning state was definitely a great year, but winning the game before my sophomore year was the best feeling ever, just knowing we made school history and we're the first team to go to state from Hawley."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Just knowing football was an opportunity was a blessing, and it helped me better myself."

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I heard a lot of crazy things. I just know I have coaches who believe me."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"It has always been home."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gc2F5IEkgYW0gdmVyYmFsbHkgY29tbWl0 dGVkIHRvIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIFRleGFzIFRlY2ghIeKdpO+4j/Cf kq9ub3RoaW5nIGJ1dCBsb3ZlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85NUMx d2JxZjdXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOTVDMXdicWY3VzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBDSEFORExJTiBTTEFERSBNWUVSUyAoQENoYW5kbGluTSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFuZGxpbk0vc3RhdHVzLzE1NTM1 MjcyODI4Njk5Njg4OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAzMCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Either the all-white or all-black, that's a hard one to answer."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I got a lot, man. Just any number I've worn before, like 1, 2, 22, or 30."

What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?

"Just to be the best I can be."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"Me. Lol."

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any funny story with them?

'I'm not sure on that one, I couldn't say."

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with…

"I have always had my heart set on Tech."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams? (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc)

"For the NFL it's the Baltimore Ravens, the NBA Oklahoma City Thunder, and MLB the Texas Rangers."

What is your favorite movie or show?

"The Land."

What's your favorite food or restaurant?

"I love Philly cheesesteaks."

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?