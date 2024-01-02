Signee Q&A with ATH Chandlin Myers
We caught up with Hawley (TX) High School athlete Chandlin Myers as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him for a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Hawley Bearcat to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"Winning state was definitely a great year, but winning the game before my sophomore year was the best feeling ever, just knowing we made school history and we're the first team to go to state from Hawley."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Just knowing football was an opportunity was a blessing, and it helped me better myself."
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"I heard a lot of crazy things. I just know I have coaches who believe me."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"It has always been home."
What's your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"Either the all-white or all-black, that's a hard one to answer."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"I got a lot, man. Just any number I've worn before, like 1, 2, 22, or 30."
What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?
"Just to be the best I can be."
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"Me. Lol."
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any funny story with them?
'I'm not sure on that one, I couldn't say."
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with…
"I have always had my heart set on Tech."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams? (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc)
"For the NFL it's the Baltimore Ravens, the NBA Oklahoma City Thunder, and MLB the Texas Rangers."
What is your favorite movie or show?
"The Land."
What's your favorite food or restaurant?
"I love Philly cheesesteaks."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I can't wait to represent The Brand!"