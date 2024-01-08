We caught up with Austin (TX) Crockett athlete Cameron Dickey as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Crockett Cougar to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?

Advertisement

"My most memorable moment was winning a playoff game which hasn’t been done at Crockett since 1997."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Definitely getting to go down to Lubbock and catching that game against Oregon"

What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?

"One coach told me I was too slow to drop a good time on the track and then he said that I was too small"

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Great personnel, the coaches are great and they would always be checking up on not just me but the family as well."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm5hbmNlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCbmFuY2VUVFU8L2E+LCBJ4oCZbSBnbGFkIHRvIHNheSBJ4oCZ bSBjb21taXR0ZWQgdG8gVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBVbml2ZXJzaXR5LiBJ4oCZbSB2 ZXJ5IHRoYW5rZnVsIGZvciB0aGlzIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5LCBteSBmYW1pbHks IGFuZCBhbGwgdGhlIGNvYWNoZXMgd2hv4oCZdmUgaGVscGVkIG1lIGdldCB0 byB0aGlzIHBvaW50LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Rl eGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db29nc0ZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb29nc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX05vcnRvbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoX05vcnRvbjE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9l MndGZ0dGb0lTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZTJ3RmdHRm9JUzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDYW1lcm9uIERpY2tleSAoQENhbWVyb25EaWNrZXk1KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbWVyb25EaWNrZXk1L3N0YXR1 cy8xNjY2NTE4ODI4OTU4NzY5MTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1 bmUgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?

"Definitely the all red, that is so clean to me"

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"Even though it’s a reach, I would love No. 1 and that has been my number as far as I can remember, but in all honesty any number is great. I’m just ready to ball"

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Help the team in any three phases of the game, anywhere I am around I want to excel there. As a Red Raider I want to be apart of a Big 12 Championship team."

Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?

"I’m not too sure of the guys' times, but as of film I have seen probably J’koby Williams"

Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?

"I would have to say Coach Perry. Him and a few other coaches swung by my school and I can’t remember the context, but In the situation he threw out a “standing on business” and he had every one in the room laughing."

If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...

"I would have probably signed with Lamar university. I had two offers and they were my other one."

Who are your favorite pro sports teams?

"My teams are based off my first little league teams - NBA my team is the bucks, MLB my team is the San Francisco Giants, and NFL my team is the Panthers because of Cam Newton."

Cam Newton (Bleacher Report)

What is your favorite movie or show?

"My favorite is Naruto, definitely best show of all time and you can’t knock it until you try it"

What’s your favorite food or restaurant?

"My favorite food is Pho, it’s a noodle soup with meat and I believe it’s Vietnamese"

What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?