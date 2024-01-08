Signee Q&A with ATH Cameron Dickey
We caught up with Austin (TX) Crockett athlete Cameron Dickey as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2024. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Crockett Cougar to a Texas Tech Red Raider.
What was the most memorable moment of your HS career?
"My most memorable moment was winning a playoff game which hasn’t been done at Crockett since 1997."
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"Definitely getting to go down to Lubbock and catching that game against Oregon"
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"One coach told me I was too slow to drop a good time on the track and then he said that I was too small"
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"Great personnel, the coaches are great and they would always be checking up on not just me but the family as well."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"Definitely the all red, that is so clean to me"
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"Even though it’s a reach, I would love No. 1 and that has been my number as far as I can remember, but in all honesty any number is great. I’m just ready to ball"
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"Help the team in any three phases of the game, anywhere I am around I want to excel there. As a Red Raider I want to be apart of a Big 12 Championship team."
Who would win in a race between all of the 2024 Tech commits?
"I’m not too sure of the guys' times, but as of film I have seen probably J’koby Williams"
Who is the funniest coach at Tech and do you have any stories with that coach?
"I would have to say Coach Perry. Him and a few other coaches swung by my school and I can’t remember the context, but In the situation he threw out a “standing on business” and he had every one in the room laughing."
If you didn't sign with Texas Tech, you would have signed with...
"I would have probably signed with Lamar university. I had two offers and they were my other one."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
"My teams are based off my first little league teams - NBA my team is the bucks, MLB my team is the San Francisco Giants, and NFL my team is the Panthers because of Cam Newton."
What is your favorite movie or show?
"My favorite is Naruto, definitely best show of all time and you can’t knock it until you try it"
What’s your favorite food or restaurant?
"My favorite food is Pho, it’s a noodle soup with meat and I believe it’s Vietnamese"
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"I hope you are all ready to see this 2024 class on the field because we have a special group for sure!"