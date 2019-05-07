We caught up with Arlington (TX) wide receiver Trey Cleveland as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2019. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from an Arlington Colt to a Texas Tech Red Raider.



What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"The most memorable moment was when we beat Lamar and Martin and become district champs."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"My official visit to Tech."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The biggest reason is loving the academics and the athletics."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I want to wear 10, 11 or 5."

What are your goals for your freshman season and overall in your Tech career?

"My goals for my freshman year is to be a freshman All-American, win a bowl game and a Big 12 championship. My goal for my Texas Tech career is to get my degree in three years."

Current height and weight?

"6-foot-3, 185 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite football player is Julio Jones because he is a dog, takes pride in his blocking and isn’t a selfish player. He's all about winning."

Have can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"It would be Julio Jones just asking him for advice on how to better myself."

Favorite movie?

"Black Panther."

You've got to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel. What is it?

"Faneto by Chief Keef."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger."

Houston or Dallas?

"Dallas, of course. I'm a Dallas boy."

Pat Mahomes or Baker Mayfield?

"Pat Mahomes." *goat emoji*

One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?

"Ima give y’all all I got, thank you for all the support and love y’all give. It's love going right back. Strap up the seat belts. I’m the next big thing."