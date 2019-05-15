We caught up with Ventura C.C. (Calif.) tight end Travis Koontz as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2019. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from Junior College to the Big12 Conference.

What was the most memorable moment from your time at JUCO?

"The state championship from this past year, just the whole trip and experience. We played in Sacramento City, it was seven hours away and we took a big bus. It was cool getting to do that with my teammates."



What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Taking the visits, seeing the different schools and what they had to offer."



What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment?

"I don't think anyone said anything crazy, but Coach (Luke) Wells was easily the most fired up coach."



What was the biggest reason you chose Tech?

"I felt like Texas Tech was the best fit, both for me personally and with the fit on offense. Plus, they have an awesome coaching staff."



What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"Honestly, it doesn't matter to me."



What are your goals for your first season, and overall in your Tech career?

"In my first season, I want to have better numbers than I did in junior college and have a successful season with the team. Overall, I would say winning the Big12 championship."



Who is your favorite football player, and why?

"Gronk, he is the true tight end that blocks and catches very well. He is probably the most consistent of all-time."



Favorite movie?

"The Blind Side"



You get to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel, what is it?

"My Moment by DJ Drama"



Current height & weight?

"6-foot-4, 255-pounds"



Favorite pro teams?

"I'm a Browns fan all the way. I'm excited about the changes and they should be solid this season."



One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans reading this before you move to Lubbock?