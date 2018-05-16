We caught up with Houston (Texas) Lamar running back Ta'Zhawn Henry as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2018. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from Lamar Texan to Texas Tech Red Raider.

What made you decide to sign with Texas Tech?

"The reason I decided on Texas Tech was cause it was a great fit for me and my family and I've got a lot of opportunities to play as a freshman."

Which position will you specifically be playing when you get to campus?

"I'm going to be playing running back, but also I'll be lining up in the slot and taking reverses and screen passes."

You can have any football player on your team. In this fantasy, who do you pick?

Tavon Austin

Current height and weight?

5'8'', 180 lbs.

Whataburger or In-N-Out and why?

"Whataburger. I'm from Texas baby."

What stuck out to you most about Tech or Lubbock on your visits?

"When I first came out there, everybody said it would be dead and dry. I think I like it because it's not too much to do and I can just focus on football and school."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

Nicki Minaj

Do you feel like you've already built a bond with anyone on the team or in the class with you?

"Yes Kesean Carter, like really mainly the whole 2018 class. We have group chat so we're texting every now and then."

What's your expectation for yourself in your first season at Tech?

"Come in and do what I'm supposed to do, be a starter. I want at least five kick returns back, punt returns and like ten touchdowns as a true freshman."

Favorite movie you saw recently?

Traffik

You’ve got to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel. What is it?

Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill

Who is your favorite football player, and why?

"Tavon Austin. We're both not too small but we're quick and when we get the ball we can make something out of it. Also Saquon Barkley."

Do you know who you're rooming with?

"Right now I think Kesean Carter."

One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?