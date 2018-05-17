We caught up with Ranchview RB SaRodorick Thompson as part of our signee Q&A series. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Ranchview Wolf to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career? When I had 315 yards in a game.





What college or NFL player do you model your game after? LeSean "Shady" McCoy.





What was your favorite part of the recruiting process? The visits, because I got to meet cool people and eat good food.





What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment? "We might have to switch you to defense"





What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech? Because it felt like home and a place where I can develop into the best me I can be.





What number do you want to wear at Tech and why? Preferably number 5, because no one has it yet and I like the number.





What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career? Freshman year, just to come in and learn as much as possible and to develop as much as possible. Overall just to win some of those big time games.





What is your current height and weight? About 6' and 200 lbs.





Do you feel like you've already built a bond with anyone on the team or in your recruiting class? Nah, I haven't really talked to anyone, I'm a pretty reserved guy.





You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick? Either LaDainian Tomlinson or Walter Payton. They're my two favorite players.



You get 1 song to play when you're running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick? Been Havin - G Herbo





What is your favorite movie? Scarface.



Whataburger or In-N-Out? In-n-out, easily.

