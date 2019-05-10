We caught up with Highland punter Austin McNamara as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2019. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Highland Hawk to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"Hitting 2 game winning field goals my sophomore and junior year."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Traveling across the country to different schools."

What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment?

"He doesn't come to any of our camps anymore because I ranked someone ahead of him."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Everything. Coaching staff, players, community, facilities, academics...Texas Tech is on the right track and I'm glad to be a part of it."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"31, it's been my high school number since I started on varsity as a sophomore."

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"Freshman: Freshman All-American. Career: Ray Guy award, 1st team All-Big 12, team captain."

Current height and weight?

"6-foot-4, 170 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"Marquette King because he's hilarious and a great punter."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"Pat McAfee or Kobe Bryant."

Favorite movie?

"The A-Team or any of the Fast and Furious movies."

You've got to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel. What is it?

"Bring Em Out or POWER."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"In-N-Out."

Houston or Dallas?

"I haven't been to Houston so Dallas."

Pat Mahomes or Baker Mayfield?

"Pat Mahomes."

One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?

"I'm ready to get to work and compete and do my best to help us win a championship. Also get ready for some bombs." *bomb emoji*