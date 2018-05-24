We caught up with Waco Midway offensive guard Hakeem White as part of our signee Q&A series. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Midway Panther to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

Making it to the state championship in football.



What college or NFL player do you model your game after?

I really don't have a player I model my game after.



What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

Being able to go all around to different colleges and getting a feel for every college.



What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment?

I don't even know, honestly. That's a tough one.



What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

Because I like the campus, it's pretty big and it's still in Texas. I didn't want to leave Texas and Tech is one of the top schools in Texas.



What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

I would prefer wearing No. 66 because that's what I've always worn, but currently someone has that number so it doesn't matter right now.



What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

Freshman season to get bigger, learn all the plays, get everything done and get used to college. Overall to end up getting drafted to the NFL, while getting a good education.



What is your current height and weight?



6-foot-4, 287 lbs

Do you feel like you've already built a bond with anyone on the team, or in your recruiting class?

Yeah, with Demarcus (Marshall) and a couple other players. We're all pretty cool.



You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you may have. Who would you choose?

I'll probably go with Floyd Mayweather.



You get one song to play when you're running out of the tunnel, what song would you pick?

It'd be some AC/DC song.



What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie would be Moana.



Whataburger or In-N-Out?

I'm gonna have to go with Whataburger.



What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?