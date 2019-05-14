We caught up with Riverside City College (Calif.) kicker Jon Garibay as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2019. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from Junior College to the Big12 Conference.



What was the most memorable moment of your Junior College career?

“I came into a good situation at Riverside there we no other kickers on the team, it was one of the toughest JUCO conferences in the country and I had the opportunity to play with several Division one guys”

How did the JUCO experience help prepare you for playing at the next level?

"First off, at JUCO you have limited resources, so guys that come from there appreciate things more as opposed to the five-star or highly recruited guys. Also, I think you have to work harder as a JUCO product."



What was the biggest reason you chose Texas Tech?

“I choose Texas Tech because of the level of competition the Big 12 has to offer. Also, when I came to Tech on my visit, I feel in love with the environment and the fan base. The coaching staff was great and played the biggest role in me coming to Tech”

What are your goals for your junior season, and overall Tech career?

“ I want to hold myself to a high standard and always compete and work hard, I am more than just an a kicker I am an athlete. I also want to win Big 12 honors for best kicker and national awards such as the Lou Groza or the Ray Guy award”

Favorite football player and why?

"Brady man, I love Brady because he is a hard worker and was always know as a guy that would work for it. People doubted him at Michigan and even as a young player for the Patriots, but yet he still brought himself to a high standard and would still compete”

One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?