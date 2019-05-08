We caught up with Carl Albert defensive back Dadrion Taylor as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2019. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Carl Albert Titan to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"My game against Collinsville when I had 35 carries for 300 plus yards."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Going on all my visits, just seeing all the different places."

What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment?

"Would you play defense because I've never played defense before."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"Because of the coaches and how good the school is at my major."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"I wanna wear 16 because it's not very common and I wanna make it blow up."

16 back baby pic.twitter.com/gJupjCgkJn — THE RABBIT (@DadrionT) October 6, 2018

What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"My goals are to play to my best ability and make it out."

Current height and weight?

"5-foot-11 and 177 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"My favorite player is Ray Lewis because he's a humble player and Christian man."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"I would pick Deion Sanders."

Favorite movie?

"My favorite movie is The Book of Eli."

You've got to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel. What is it?

"No Flockin by Kodak Black."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger."

Pat Mahomes or Baker Mayfield?

"Pat."

One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?

"Next season we are bringing home the Big 12 championship back to Lubbock!"