We caught up with Pearland DE Gilbert Ibeneme as part of our signee Q&A series for the 2019 class. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from high school to the Big12 Conference.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

It would probably have to be the last game of the season. It was a surreal feeling that I had just played my last high school football game after four years.



What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

All the experiences being around different programs and the cultures they have.



What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment?

Honestly, it was hearing "we would like to offer you a scholarship" from the first school that offered me.



What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

My biggest reason for choosing Tech was because of the way the team treated me and my family even after the injury I suffered, which affected my recruiting.



What number do you want to wear at Texas Tech and why?

Even though it most likely is not going to happen, it would be No. 9 just because I have always wanted to wear that number as a defensive lineman. But other that that, No. 90 would be a good choice too.



What are you goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

My goals for my freshman year would have to be becoming a true freshman and overall it would be winning the Big12 championship, and just overall being a big factor to the football team and community in Lubbock.



Current height and weight?

6-foot-4, 260-pounds



Who is your favorite football player, and why?

Aaron Donald or J.J. Watt



You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have...who do you pick?

That is honestly a hard question, but probably just my parents and nobody else.



Favorite movie?

I am Legend or American Gangster



You have to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel, what is it?

Meek Mill - Oodles O' Noodles



Whataburger or In & Out?

Whataburger without a doubt



Houston or Dallas?

H-town forever



Pat Mahomes or Baker Mayfield?

Pat



One last thing you want to tell the Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?

I'm coming for it all, just stay tuned.



Enjoyed checking out the @PearlandOilers yesterday, keep an eye on 2019 DE Gilbert Ibeneme - https://t.co/mzssPiRJ1T pic.twitter.com/wtWWjXzl5K — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) August 9, 2016