We caught up with Butler CC defensive back Duron Lowe as part of our signee Q&A series. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Butler Grizzly to a Texas Tech Red Raider.



What was the most memorable moment of your junior college career? Meeting all my Buco brothers across the map.



What college or NFL player do you model your game after? Myself and Jalen Ramsey.



What was your favorite part of the recruiting process? Meeting and talking to all the coaches, and the visits.



What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment? "You don't have long to think about this.”



What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech? Competing at the highest level.



What number do you want to wear at Tech and why? It doesn't matter what number I have. If I were to pick most likely number 20 just because I wore that number at Butler CC.



What are your goals for your first season, and overall in your Tech career? Get my degree and win some rings!



What is your current height and weight? 6'0", 180 lbs



Do you feel like you've already built a bond with anyone on the team or in your recruiting class? Yeah I have built some relationships with the coaches and players. I had two teammates I played with before (Tony Jones and Octavious Morgan) that play for Tech too.



You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick? Odell Beckham Jr.



You get 1 song to play when you're running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick? Yes Indeed by Lil Baby and Drake.



What is your favorite movie? The Sandlot or The Little Rascals.



Whataburger or In-N-Out? In-N-Out.

