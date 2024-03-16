The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered Shreveport (LA) Captain Shreve offensive guard Lionel Prudhomme Jr. last October. As has been the case with head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raider staff, they were one of the first programs to offer him. Prudhomme is set to begin taking visits and will make one to Lubbock on March 29th.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Prudhomme Jr to discuss his recruitment and offer from the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered him on October 12, 2023.

... He has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Grambling State, Houston, Lamar, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Sam Houston State, Southern University, Tulane, and Tulsa.

... He was named a District 1-5A First-Team All-District selection and an Honorable Mention to the Louisiana Football Coaches Association 5A All-State team.

Texas Tech offered you last October. What was it like receiving your offer from them?

"Getting an offer from Texas Tech was a great feeling because they were one of the first big schools to offer and take a chance on me."

What is your connection with the Texas Tech coaches like? Who do you communicate with the most?

"My connection with coaches is going well. I communicate with Coach McGuire and the whole offensive staff pretty well. I talk to them almost every other day."